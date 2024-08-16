Assam’s Eri Silk Earns Prestigious Oeko-Tex Certification, Boosts Livelihoods in Nalbari

GUWAHATI: Assam's Eri Silk symbol of state’s rich cultural heritage, has been awarded Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. This globally recognized mark certifies textiles as safe and free from harmful substances. Certification assesses safety of products from yarn to finished textile. It is proud moment for Assam. It highlights state's commitment to sustainable and safe textile practices.

Announcing achievement Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed pride. He stated, "This is proud moment for Assam as our fine Eri Silk receives prestigious Oeko-Tex certification for its safe characteristics. Oeko-Tex certification Standard 100 is label for textiles tested for harmful substances. It sets benchmark for textile safety from yarn to finished product."

The recognition comes at time when traditional eri-rearing a practice deeply rooted in Assam’s ethnic culture, is emerging as key economic activity in Nalbari a district known for rich cultural heritage, particularly around Holy Billeswar region. This traditional practice is now paving way for economic sustainability. It offers substantial socio-economic benefits to local communities.

Nalbari is a district with 109481 economically disadvantaged households according to Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data. It faces significant anthropogenic pressures. This is due to its status as third most densely populated district in Assam. With small landholdings and limited resources, district has turned to sustainable livelihood options. These options support its population. District administration has reinvigorated traditional eri-rearing culture. There is strong emphasis on empowering women through self-help groups under Rural Livelihood Mission.

Eri culture which involves domestication of Eri silkworm (Samia ricini), has become vital source of livelihood in Nalbari. It has also preserved significant aspect of district's cultural heritage. District administration has rolled out various initiatives to support and expand this traditional practice. Government schemes like MGNREGA NRLM and Amrit Sarovar play crucial roles. These schemes have led to massive plantations of Era, Keseru and Tapioca on banks of 78 newly constructed Amrit Sarovars. This bolsters feeder leaf production and contributes to region’s greening initiatives.