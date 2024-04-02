Manipur: Mirabai Chanu Clinches Third Place in IWF World Cup, Qualifies for Paris Olympics

IMPHAL: In a remarkable display of determination and strength, Mirabai Chanu marked her return to competitive weightlifting after a prolonged injury hiatus. Competing in the women’s 49kg group B event of the IWF World Cup, Chanu emerged triumphant, finishing third and edging closer to securing her berth at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chanu's journey back to the platform was fraught with challenges, as she battled through a rigorous six-month-long rehabilitation process. However, her perseverance paid off as she delivered a commanding performance, lifting a total of 184kg, comprising an 81kg snatch and an impressive 103kg clean and jerk.

Reflecting on her remarkable comeback, Chanu expressed her elation, stating, “It feels incredible to come back after an injury." She highlighted the clarity and power in her lifts during the competition, underscoring her regained strength and confidence on the stage.

Acknowledging the arduous path to recovery, Chanu extended her gratitude to all those who supported her throughout the rehabilitation process. "The rehabilitation was tough and demanding, but with the support of everyone involved in my rehab and recovery, I pushed through all the complications," she remarked.

Chanu's return to competitive form not only signifies her personal triumph but also underscores her unwavering commitment to representing her country on the global stage. "The journey to get here required relentless dedication and hard work," she emphasized, "and I couldn’t be happier being back on the ramp – lifting and competing for my country."

As the weightlifting community eagerly awaits the official announcement of Olympic qualification, Chanu's stellar performance at the IWF World Cup has positioned her favorably for a spot at the Paris Olympics. The confirmation of her qualification status hinges on the update of the Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), which will follow the conclusion of the World Cup.

Mirabai Chanu's inspiring comeback serves as a testament to her resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit, reaffirming her status as one of India's most formidable athletes on the global stage.