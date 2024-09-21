Assam: Assamese Song “Premor Jonak” Released at Towbhanga

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: “Premor Jonak”, an Assamese romantic song sung by Prakash Pradhan, an emerging singer of Jamugurihat was released on Thursday at a function held at the conference hall of Kareng guest house at Towbhanga. The song was released by Gakul Saha, principal of Music and Art College, Rangapara. The lyric of the song was written by Ananya Medhi while Bipul Chowdhury directed the music. In this connection, a new YouTube channel ‘Vocalist Prakash’ was also created. The inaugural session was attended by Jagat Bora, Malaya Medhi, Bhaskar Saikia, Suraj Pradhan among others. All the proceedings of the inaugural session were conducted by journalist Sanjay Sarma.

