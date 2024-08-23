Gargaon College Hosts Workshop on Assamese Folk Songs to Promote Cultural Heritage

SIVASAGAR: A workshop on Assamese Folk songs was organized by Gargaon College under the aegis of Gargaon College Students’ Union and in collaboration with the department of Assamese and English, Gargaon College on Thursday. The objective of the programme was to create awareness on and highlight the significance of folk art forms and culture with special focus on Assamese folk songs. Debajani Bakalial, joint coordinator and Professor-in-charge of music portfolio, Gargaon College Students’ Union and Assistant Professor of the department of Assamese, Gargaon College enumerated the objectives of the programme.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, in his address explained the significance of World Folklore Day and pointed out how folk culture is all inclusive, encompassing not only art forms such as music, dance but also elements of traditional lifestyle or ways of living of the people. Citing how competitive global market economies have transformed traditional cultures, Dr Mahanta stressed upon the need to preserve our rich cultural heritage including folklore and folksongs. He appreciated the efforts of both the departments in taking steps to raise awareness on folk culture.

Eminent radio and television artist, Dharma Phukon who was invited as the resource person in his talk enunciated the significance of learning and understanding the folk songs of Assam such as Kamrupi lokgeet, Goalparia lokgeet and folksongs of Upper Assam. He further explored the possibilities of undertaking research studies in the area of folk songs of Assam. Performing several Assamese folk songs of Upper Assam, he explained the meaning and nuances inherent in the lyrics of the songs and urged upon the youths to learn and preserve these priceless gems of folk songs. Dr Rina Handique, Vice Principal of the college and Dr Dilip Kumar Deka, Advisor, Gargaon College Students’ Union also spoke on the occasion.

Joint Coordinator of the programme, Dr Anjan Konwar, Professor-in-charge of music portfolio, Gargaon College Students’ Union and Assistant Professor of the department of English offered the vote of thanks. Rajib Gogoi, head of the department of English, Pranab Duwarah, head of the department of Assamese, Dr Surajit Saikia, IQAC Coordinator and Dr. Ankur Dutta, Joint Coordinator of the programme graced the occasion and rendered their cooperation and support. Around 200 students of both BA and MA programme participated in the workshop. The programme was moderated by Prastuti Phukon and Sadananda Buragohain, PG students of English department of the college. Arshish Priya Saikia, Secretary of Music Portfolio of the students’ union along with the other union members rendered their valuable support in conducting the workshop.

