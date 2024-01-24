Assam: Assamese to Nepalese translation workshop held at Udalguri

UDALGURI: A Sahitya Akademi translation workshop was held at Udalguri where the poems from Harekrishna Deka’s “Aan Ajona” Sahitya Akademi award winning book was translated. Durga Khatiwara, the president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha and also a member of Nepali Advisory Board of Sahitya Akademi attended as director of the workshop. Chandramani Upadhyaya another member of Nepali Advisory Board and Puspadhar Sarmah attended as resource persons.

Baidyanath Upadhyaya, Purna Kumar Sarmah, Rewati Raman Sapkota were present as translators. During the session the litterateurs paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Damber Singh Gurung. Puspadhar Sarmah, the Principal of Udalguri H S School has delivered speech on the life and works of the duo. Laxman Adhikari, president and Mohan Kumar Chetry, the secretary of Udalguri district Nepali Sahitya Sabha have welcomed the renowned litterateurs and Biswajit Roy attended from Sahitya Akademi to monitor the programme.

The Udalguri district Nepali Sahitya Sabha also illuminated lights to mark the celebration of the opening of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya the day before. Durga Khatiwara, the president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha, Tarapati Upadhyaya, the renown litterateur and Puspadhar Sarmah gave a lecture on the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on that occasion.

