Assam: Assam's Cancer Care Initiative Lauded by Central Government, Advocates Nationwide Replication

ASSAM: The Union government lauded the concerted efforts of the Assam government to strengthen cancer treatment centers in the state, stressing that it was a pioneering initiative set to be replicated across the state.

The programme, spearheaded by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, has received high praise for its effectiveness in tackling cancer.The Assam government has been praised by the state authorities for its meticulous planning and implementation , and has been established as a possible model for other countries to emulate.

In a directive issued to all state health departments on March 27, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare lauded Assam’s exemplary model of cancer care and urged states to consider adopting it through necessary amendments on. Drawing inspiration from the new Assam approach, the departmental Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare emphasized the importance of the Assam Cancer Care Model or the Tata Memorial Center (TMC) model emphasizes the role of the country.

Expressing pride in the achievement, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "People once left Assam due to lack of cancer treatment centres. Today, I am happy that the Government of India has recommended that states take over Assam cancer care model.”

The state is investing a total of ₹3,600 crore to set up 17 world-class cancer centers in the hope of providing quality treatment at affordable prices, positioning Assam as the hub of cancer care in eastern India. Health Minister Keshav-Mahanta expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the capacity of the department and reaffirmed their commitment to enhance healthcare in the state of Assam.