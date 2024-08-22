Assam Assembly Autumn Session Witnesses Fierce Protest As Opposition Stages Walkout

GUWAHATI: The autumn session of the Assam Assembly that started on Thursday witnessed a huge ruckus as the entire opposition staged a walkout after their three adjournment motions were rejected.

The motion was rejected by House speaker Biswajit Daimary. This dismissal prompted the Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and Raijor Dal members to march to the Well of the House with placards and shout slogans.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia took up the issue of high electricity charges through smart metres while Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi wanted to discuss an attack on a minor national-level player.

AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam raised the issue of land sale-purchase restrictions between communities.