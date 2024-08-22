Assam Assembly Autumn Session Witnesses Fierce Protest As Opposition Stages Walkout

GUWAHATI: The autumn session of the Assam Assembly that started on Thursday witnessed a huge ruckus as the entire opposition staged a walkout after their three adjournment motions were rejected.
The motion was rejected by House speaker Biswajit Daimary. This dismissal prompted the Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and Raijor Dal members to march to the Well of the House with placards and shout slogans.
Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia took up the issue of high electricity charges through smart metres while Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi wanted to discuss an attack on a minor national-level player.
AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam raised the issue of land sale-purchase restrictions between communities.
LOP Saikia said that it is not right to deprive the public of a basic amenity like electricity, complaining that smart metres were charging exorbitant amounts.
Aminul Islam highlighted that it is a constitutional right to acquire property equally, adding that restrictions based on religion stands against the spirit of the constitution.
Gogoi lashed out at the Assam government by alleging that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated and has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He shed light on the case of a minor arm wrestler who was abused, claiming police inaction.
Gogoi also mentioned about the planting of 25 bombs by ULFA(I) and he went on to slam the police for the lapse in security.
Meanwhile, Parliament Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika hit back by saying that there was no justification to discuss these matters through adjournment motions.
The speaker rejected the motion by stating that these topics could be discussed through different devices, drawing huge backlash from the opposition.
Daimary deemed the behaviour as premeditated and unacceptable and he did not let the protests disrupt the proceedings of the house, directing the treasury bench to use headphones amid the shouting.
After about five minutes, the opposition members staged a walkout but returned later.