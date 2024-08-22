Assam DGP Issues Stern Warning to Uphold Law and Order Amid Rising Tensions

GUWAHATI: In a move to restore and uphold peace in Assam, the Director General of Police DGP GP Singh has sounded a warning to law enforcement bodies. Singh's message comes in the wake of escalating tensions and confrontations among communities underscoring a dedication to maintaining law and order.

The DGPs statement follows a spate of incidents involving groups that have resulted in clashes across the state. To tackle these challenges Singh is promoting an approach encouraging police stations, local governments and district administrations to collaborate closely on upholding the law.

On X formerly known as Twitter Singh conveyed his resolve to ensure that the Assam Police adhere to legal protocols. He tweeted, "Reiterating commitment of Assam Police to strict adherence of law. I request all stakeholders to cooperate with us in maintaining L&O in the state. Instructions have been issued to all field formations for strict action against anyone trying to break law."

Instructions have been issued to formations to take action against anyone attempting to violate the law. Singh emphasized the need for police officers to act and adhere to established procedures. He made it clear that any deviation from these standards especially actions driven by a pursuit of justice would not be accepted.

Singh cautioned that any failure by units to uphold the law would be taken seriously and addressed with appropriate measures. The directives from the DGP also extend to police units at the level which are now required to engage actively with Thana Level Nagrik Committees and district administrations. Regular meetings with stakeholders have been mandated to foster dialogue and maintain peace.

Singh's instruction highlights the commitment of Assam Police to uphold the law and their dedication to managing peace and order effectively. This strong message from DGP Singh serves as a reminder to ensure that justice is delivered without bias and that law enforcement remains a stabilizing force, amidst current unrest.