Assam Assembly Election 2026: 100-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote at Pathsala, Inspires Many

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a heartwarming display of democratic spirit, a nearly 100-year-old woman arrived at a polling station in Pathsala to cast her vote, inspiring onlookers and officials alike.

The incident took place at the Pathsala ME School polling station in Bajali district, where Mahamaya Roy, a centenarian, was seen arriving at the booth with the support of her son. Despite her advanced age, she showed remarkable determination to exercise her democratic right.

Holding her son’s hand, Mahamaya Roy calmly entered the polling station and successfully cast her vote. Her commitment to participating in the electoral process stood out as a powerful reminder of civic responsibility.

Speaking after casting her vote, Mahamaya Roy said, “I have voted many times. I vote for society and for better development. I have been suffering from a cold for the past six years, and the medicines are not working.”

Also Read: CEO thanks citizens for cooperation