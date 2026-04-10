Assam Assembly Election 2026 Concludes Peacefully, CEO Thanks Voters

The Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 concluded peacefully across the state on Thursday, with Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel expressing gratitude to voters, polling personnel, and security forces for ensuring a smooth and orderly polling day.

"The polling for the General Election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026, was conducted successfully across the state today in a peaceful and orderly manner," Goel said.

A press note from the CEO's office noted that voters turned out with enthusiasm across the state, with long queues observed at several polling stations during the closing hours.

Bad weather conditions in some areas did little to dampen public participation. The presence of large numbers of voters at designated locations even after 5 PM was cited by the CEO as a reflection of the public's awareness and commitment to the democratic process.

The final voter turnout figure will be confirmed once polling is completed and reports are received from all locations.

Also Read: Assam Records Highest-Ever Voter Turnout in Assembly Polls