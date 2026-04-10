Assam Assembly Election 2026: 80.38% Voter Turnout Recorded in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Voting for the Assam Legislative Assembly election in the 82 No. Doomdooma Legislative Assembly Constituency concluded by and large peacefully on Thursday, with a voter turnout of 80.38 percent recorded till 5 pm.

Despite cloudy weather and intermittent light rain, voters turned out steadily from the early hours, queuing up at polling stations well before voting began at 7 am. While the turnout remained comparatively low during the initial hours, it picked up pace as the day progressed. First-time voters were seen participating with notable enthusiasm, reflecting a growing engagement in the electoral process.

The polling process remained mostly smooth across the constituency. However, voting at Polling Station No. 96, located at PM Shri Hoonlal Higher Secondary School in Doomdooma town, began after a brief delay in the morning due to a technical snag in the electronic voting machine (EVM).

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Durga Bhumij lodged a complaint with the election authorities, alleging that workers of the ruling BJP had threatened Congress polling agents and party workers at several polling stations under the Hansara Gaon Panchayat.

Also Read: Assam registers record-breaking 85.73% turnout, It’s a watershed moment in Assam history: CM on voters’ enthusiasm