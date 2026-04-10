Assam Records 85.73% Turnout in 16th Assembly Election, a Historic High

Assam lived up to the spirit of democracy on Thursday as voters from all walks of life turned out in large numbers to elect members of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly — and in doing so, set what appears to be a historic turnout record.

Voting began at 7 AM across 31,490 polling stations covering all 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies, in what marked the first single-phase election in the state after several decades.

By the time of the latest reports, voter turnout stood at 85.73 percent — an impressive figure that may rise further as voting continued beyond 5 PM at several polling stations. Under Election Commission guidelines, all voters who entered their polling station before 5 PM were eligible to cast their votes even after that time.

The first two hours of polling alone registered a 17.87 percent turnout, signalling the enthusiasm that would define the day.

The state has a total electorate of 2,50,54,463. With polling now concluded, the fates of 722 candidates are sealed in EVMs across the state. Results will be declared on May 4.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Polls 2026: Voter Turnout and Polling Trends in Upper Assam