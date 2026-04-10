Assam Records 85.73% Turnout in 16th Assembly Election, a Historic High

Assam lived up to the spirit of democracy on Thursday as voters from all walks of life turned out in large numbers to elect members of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly — and in doing so, set what appears to be a historic turnout record.
Voting began at 7 AM across 31,490 polling stations covering all 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies, in what marked the first single-phase election in the state after several decades.
By the time of the latest reports, voter turnout stood at 85.73 percent — an impressive figure that may rise further as voting continued beyond 5 PM at several polling stations. Under Election Commission guidelines, all voters who entered their polling station before 5 PM were eligible to cast their votes even after that time.
The first two hours of polling alone registered a 17.87 percent turnout, signalling the enthusiasm that would define the day.
The state has a total electorate of 2,50,54,463. With polling now concluded, the fates of 722 candidates are sealed in EVMs across the state. Results will be declared on May 4.
Also Read: Assam Assembly Polls 2026: Voter Turnout and Polling Trends in Upper Assam
Despite rainfall in Guwahati and parts of the state during the morning hours, weather conditions improved through the day, drawing voters out in force.
The sight was striking — elderly voters with walking sticks, wheelchair-bound citizens, persons with disabilities, bereaved family members, saints, and first-time young voters all making their way to polling booths with visible determination.
Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote at Garal No. 15 Buniadi LP School in the Jalukbari LAC, along with his family.
Speaking after voting, Sarma described the day as more than an election. "This is a watershed moment in Assam's history. What we set out to do was not merely fight an election but to turn it into a movement — a movement to protect our civilizational values, our culture, and our land," he said.
Noting that participation at some booths was crossing 95 percent, Sarma added, "This is not ordinary. This is historic. Assam has transcended language and caste."
APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, who is contesting from Jorhat LAC against BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami, voted alongside his mother Dolly Gogoi. In a moment that captured Assam's spirit of cordiality, the two rival candidates were seen sharing a cup of tea after casting their votes.
"I'm hopeful of our bright results. We want to salvage the ideology, modesty, civilization, and values that Assam had in her," Gogoi said.
AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said voters had turned out to "re-establish justice," despite the morning's inclement weather.
AGP president Atul Bora voted at Jyoti Vidhyapith polling station in the Bokakhat LAC and expressed hope that people had voted for development. Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi cast his vote at Lakhiminagar ME School in the Sivasagar LAC.
The overall mandate of the people of Assam will be revealed on May 4, when counting of votes takes place across the state.