Assam Assembly Election 2026: Dibrugarh records 77.90% polling; violence mars voting in Khowang

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The six constituencies of Dibrugarh district recorded healthy voter turnout on Thursday in the Assam Assembly election, with the newly constituted Khowang Assembly constituency leading the district at 82.55%. The overall mood was one of enthusiastic participation, though an incident of election-related violence in Khowang cast a shadow over an otherwise largely peaceful polling day.

The Dibrugarh Assembly constituency recorded 77.90% polling till 5 pm — a figure likely to edge upward slightly as the final tally was being computed at the time of filing this report. The turnout marks a meaningful increase from the 75.36% recorded in the 2021 assembly elections, a development that both major camps will be closely analysing. The seat this time features a high-stakes contest between four-time MLA and state Power Minister Prasanta Phukan of the BJP and AJP candidate Mainak Patra.

Across the district, all six constituencies reported strong numbers. After Khowang’s 82.55%, the Chabua-Lahowal seat recorded 81.41%, followed by Tingkhong at 80.12%, Duliajan at 79.71%, and Naharkatia at 78.81%. Compared to 2021, Duliajan has improved from 77.42% to 79.71%, and Tingkhong from 79.52% to 80.12%.

Constituencies such as Moran, Lahowal, and Chabua — which existed in 2021 — were abolished in Dibrugarh district following delimitation. In their place, the Khowang and Chabua-Lahowal constituencies have been newly constituted this election cycle.

An incident of election-related violence involving BJP and AJP supporters was reported from Kutuha in the Khowang assembly constituency, triggering tension in the area. A vehicle was reportedly damaged during the clash. Senior police officials swiftly reached the site and brought the situation under control. Khowang is witnessing a closely watched contest between BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. Adequate security has been deployed,” a senior police official said.

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