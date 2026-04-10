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Assam Assembly Election 2026: Dibrugarh records 77.90% polling; violence mars voting in Khowang

The six constituencies of Dibrugarh district recorded healthy voter turnout on Thursday in the Assam Assembly election, with the newly constituted Khowang Assembly constituency leading the district at 82.55%.
Assam Assembly Election 2026
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A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The six constituencies of Dibrugarh district recorded healthy voter turnout on Thursday in the Assam Assembly election, with the newly constituted Khowang Assembly constituency leading the district at 82.55%. The overall mood was one of enthusiastic participation, though an incident of election-related violence in Khowang cast a shadow over an otherwise largely peaceful polling day.

The Dibrugarh Assembly constituency recorded 77.90% polling till 5 pm — a figure likely to edge upward slightly as the final tally was being computed at the time of filing this report. The turnout marks a meaningful increase from the 75.36% recorded in the 2021 assembly elections, a development that both major camps will be closely analysing. The seat this time features a high-stakes contest between four-time MLA and state Power Minister Prasanta Phukan of the BJP and AJP candidate Mainak Patra.

Across the district, all six constituencies reported strong numbers. After Khowang’s 82.55%, the Chabua-Lahowal seat recorded 81.41%, followed by Tingkhong at 80.12%, Duliajan at 79.71%, and Naharkatia at 78.81%. Compared to 2021, Duliajan has improved from 77.42% to 79.71%, and Tingkhong from 79.52% to 80.12%.

Constituencies such as Moran, Lahowal, and Chabua — which existed in 2021 — were abolished in Dibrugarh district following delimitation. In their place, the Khowang and Chabua-Lahowal constituencies have been newly constituted this election cycle.

An incident of election-related violence involving BJP and AJP supporters was reported from Kutuha in the Khowang assembly constituency, triggering tension in the area. A vehicle was reportedly damaged during the clash. Senior police officials swiftly reached the site and brought the situation under control. Khowang is witnessing a closely watched contest between BJP’s Chakradhar Gogoi and AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. Adequate security has been deployed,” a senior police official said.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: 100-Year-Old Woman Casts Vote at Pathsala, Inspires Many

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