Assam Assembly Election 2026: EVM Awareness Drive begins in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: With the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly election on the horizon, the Udalguri district administration has stepped up preparations by rolling out an extensive Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) awareness campaign aimed at ensuring a smooth, transparent, and participative electoral process.

The month-long initiative, scheduled to begin on February 5, is being undertaken under the directives of the Election Commission of India and will be implemented across the district under the supervision of the District Election Officer. The campaign is designed to familiarize voters with the functioning of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units well ahead of polling day.

As part of the drive, a permanent EVM Demonstration Centre (EDC) has been set up at the Office of the District Commissioner, Udalguri. The centre will function as a hands-on learning facility where citizens can observe and operate training machines, clarify doubts, and gain confidence in the voting process.

To ensure outreach beyond urban areas, the administration has also arranged Mobile Demonstration Vans (MDVs), which will travel extensively across all four Assembly constituencies of the district Bhergaon (45), Udalguri (ST) (46), Mazbat (47), and Tangla (48). These mobile units will carry EVM and VVPAT demonstration kits, enabling election officials to reach voters in remote and interior locations.

According to officials of the Election Branch, the primary objective of the campaign is to dispel misconceptions, reduce technical confusion on polling day, and strengthen public trust in the electoral system. Emphasis has been placed on early engagement with voters to encourage informed participation and higher turnout.

