Assam Assembly Election: Congress seeks public input for 2026 poll manifesto

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday held an extensive public outreach programme in Guwahati under its state-wide campaign ‘Raijor Podulit Raijor Congress’ (Congress at the Doorstep of the People), led by APCC President Gaurav Gogoi. The campaign, which began in Dibrugarh on December 6, marked a significant interaction with representatives of more than 20 organizations and citizens’ bodies in the state capital.

Several eminent intellectuals, including Dr Hiren Gohain, Abdul Mannan, Harekrishna Deka, Dr Dinesh Baishya, Paresh Malakar, Dr Navaneel Baruah and Udayan Hazarika, offered key suggestions on issues to be incorporated into the Congress manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Addressing the gathering, noted thinker Dr Hiren Gohain described the initiative as a positive and democratic exercise, stating that it reflects the Congress’s commitment to preparing its manifesto through public participation rather than internal deliberations alone. He also stressed the need for the Congress, as the principal opposition, to take a firm stand against alleged irregularities, injustice and corruption of the present government.

The meeting was attended by Manifesto Committee Chairman Pradyut Bordoloi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AICC Secretary Manoj Chauhan, former Assembly Speaker Prithibi Majhi, and other members of the Manifesto Committee.

Moreover, a joining programme was also held today in the presence of the APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, former AAMSU President Rezaul Karim Sarkar, along with several former vice-presidents of the organization. Mising community leader Rup Kumar Medhi, BJP Political Affairs Committee member Manoj Kumar Mahanta, along with Chila Basumatary, Arun Basumatary, Mrinmoy Kalita, Alkesh Medhi and several other eminent persons formally joined the Congress party. Several senior leaders of the Pradesh Congress, including All India Congress Committee Secretary Manoj Chauhan, were present at the joining programme. Addressing a gathering, Gogoi said the credibility of the Chief Minister had “completely eroded” among the people of Assam. “Assam cannot be ruled through fear and misinformation. When people stand united, no government can intimidate them. The people of Assam are the real rulers,” he asserted.

