Assam Assembly Election 2026: Over 80% voter turnout in Udalguri district

CORRESPONDENTS

TANGLA/ORANG: Assam’s General Assembly Election 2026, held in a single phase, witnessed a large turnout of voters across the four LACs of Udalguri district, namely Udalguri, Mazbat, Tangla, and Bhergaon, on Thursday. People from all walks of life, young and old, came out in large numbers early in the morning, despite the rainy weather and were seen standing in serpentine queues at polling booths.

Special arrangements were also made for ferrying Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters to various polling stations. However, voters complained of a lack of proper lighting conditions inside the polling stations.

A large number of differently-abled voters and senior citizens also exercised their franchise in different parts of the Udalguri election district.

According to reports from election officials, voter turnout was high in most places, with overall voting standing above 80 percent at 5 pm. The voter turnout was highest in Tangla LAC at 83.47%, followed by 83.42% in Mazbat LAC, 81.72% in Bhergaon LAC, and 80.34% in Udalguri LAC.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: 80.38% Voter Turnout Recorded in Doomdooma