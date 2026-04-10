Assam Assembly Election 2026: Peaceful Polling in Golaghat District

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The polling for the Assembly election 2026 went off peacefully in Golaghat district on Thursday without any major untoward incident. Voters were seen lining up at the polling stations in the 5 Assembly constituencies of the district from 7 am to exercise their franchise. As per official information, the voter turnout in the 1,158 polling stations under Golaghat district was recorded at 80.80%. Golaghat LAC saw 80.41% polling, Khumtai constituency saw a voter turnout of 83.54%, Bokakhat constituency 81.63%, Dergaon constituency 80.81%, and Sarupathar LAC saw a 77.07% voter turnout.

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