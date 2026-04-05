Foreign Delegations to Observe Assam Assembly Election 2026 Under International Election Visitors’ Programme

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As part of the International Election Visitors’ Programme (IEVP), foreign delegations from various election management bodies are scheduled to visit Assam on April 8 and 9 in connection with the upcoming Legislative Assembly election on April 9.

The visiting team will comprise representatives from several countries, including Angola, Bhutan, Egypt, Portugal, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Benin, and Croatia. The initiative aims to provide an opportunity for international observers to witness and understand India’s electoral processes first-hand.

Upon arrival on April 8, the delegates will participate in briefings conducted by the state Chief Election Officer (CEO) and visit dispatch centers and control rooms to observe election preparedness at the field level. On April 9, the delegates will visit multiple polling stations in several districts of Assam to observe voting procedures, security arrangements, and use of election technologies.

The IEV Programme is designed to showcase the scale, transparency, and robustness of India’s electoral process while fostering international cooperation and exchange of best practices in election management, stated the Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Assam.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) shared the information that citizens can use the “Know Your Candidates (KYC)” module of ECINet to get any information about criminal cases, assets and liabilities, educational qualifications, and the authentic social media handles of candidates. Users can access the KYC module under the “Conduct of Elections” tab of ECINet.

Citizens can also download the entire affidavit (Form 26) submitted by the candidates using ECINet.

ECINET is the world’s largest electoral service platform, bringing all electoral services of the world’s largest democracy together in one seamless experience by integrating 40+ apps & portals of the Election Commission of India.

ECINET provides the voters with services, such as voter registration, electoral roll search, tracking applications, connecting with election officials, booking a call with BLO, e-EPIC download, polling trends, and grievance redressal on one secure platform. It also offers a single-window platform for real-time information access and complaint resolution, including tools like cVIGIL for reporting violations and Saksham to ensure accessible electoral services for persons with disabilities.

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