Assam Assembly Election 2026: Six Candidates Cast Votes in Palasbari

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Voting was conducted peacefully on Thursday in the 29 No. Palasbari Assembly Constituency, along with other parts of the state.

BJP candidate Himangshu Shekhar Baishya cast his vote at Polling Station No. 190, Booth No. 949, at Urput LP School, accompanied by his wife. Expressing confidence, he said that the people had come out enthusiastically to vote in the interest of development and hoped for a decisive victory. Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Pankaj Lochan Goswami also exercised his franchise and, observing the response from voters, expressed optimism about winning with a significant margin. Similarly, Trinamool Congress candidate Bikash Nath Yogi, Natun Aikya Manch candidate Jatin Mali, Independent candidate Jayanta Mahanta, and AAP candidate Elvin Baruah also cast their votes. According to reports, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 83.22 percent till 5 pm.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: 80.38% Voter Turnout Recorded in Doomdooma