Assam Assembly Election: Congress Sharpens Poll Readiness in Digboi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Ahead of the forthcoming Assam Assembly election, the Indian National Congress has intensified its grassroots mobilization, signalling a sustained and well-structured push to reconnect with the masses and consolidate its booth-level organization. As part of this ongoing outreach and capacity-building exercise, a large-scale training camp was organized on Wednesday at the Luit Shilpi Samaj auditorium in Digboi.

Organized under the banner of the Digboi Block Congress Committee and in accordance with the directives of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi, the programme witnessed the participation of nearly 400 party functionaries.

Mandal presidents, booth committee heads and booth-level agents from across the Digboi Assembly constituency attended the camp, underlining the Congress’s sharp focus on micro-level preparedness and electoral discipline.

Setting the tone for the programme, Digboi Block Congress President Vishnu Jaiswal elaborated on the objective of the training initiative, asserting that the Congress continues to enjoy a strong organizational base in Digboi. He outlined the party’s roadmap for the upcoming election and emphasized that continuous training, coordination, and direct engagement with voters remained central to the Congress’s strategy to consolidate public support.

The training session was spearheaded by AICC representative Ayush Pandey, who addressed party workers as the chief trainer. Delivering a hard-hitting address, Pandey exhorted Congress workers to brace for an all-out electoral battle and intensify door-to-door outreach. He urged the cadre to take the party’s message directly to households and systematically expose what he termed the BJP’s ‘false assurances and hollow claims.’ “To win public confidence, we must significantly accelerate our people’s contact programme and speak directly to people about their everyday struggles,” Pandey said.

He accused the BJP of misleading the electorate on critical issues such as tribalization and wage hikes for tea garden workers, adding that governance failures, including the poor implementation of flagship schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission, must be highlighted as key electoral issues to raise public awareness.

APCC Secretary Pali Hazarika also addressed the gathering, stressing the need for unity, organizational discipline, and unwavering commitment at the grassroots. She called upon party workers to move forward as a cohesive force and maintain consistent engagement with the electorate in the run-up to the polls.

Significantly, all Congress ticket aspirants from the Digboi Assembly constituency were present at the programme, sending a clear signal of organizational cohesion and preparedness ahead of the election.

The Digboi training camp forms part of a series of regular, statewide initiatives by the Congress aimed at energizing its cadre, strengthening booth-level mechanisms, and rebuilding a robust connect with the masses, as the party prepares for what it describes as a decisive and people-centric electoral contest in Assam.

