Assam Assembly Election: Six file nomination papers in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: Showing his strength of supporters, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for 67 Mangaldai (SC) LAC-cum-sitting legislator Guru Jyoti Das on Thursday took out a huge procession with more than 15,000 supporters throughout the main thoroughfare of the district headquarters town and submitted his nomination papers before the Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Borah at 12.30 pm. However, his supporters, immediately after escorting him to the DC's office, made their way to Sanatan Dharma Sabha complex. Earlier, Guru Jyoti Das, while addressing a huge rally at the playground at Bhebarghat, sought the blessings from his supporters.

Candidates for 66 Sipajhar LAC, namely Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi of BJP, Sahanur Ali (Independent) and Paheswari Baruah (SUCI), also submitted their nomination papers before the Returning Officer-cum-District Development Commissioner Subhalakhsmi Deka. The AIUDF candidate for 68 Dalgaon LAC, Mujibor Rahman on Thursday filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer-cum-CEO of Darrang Zila Parishad, Ramen Malakar.

