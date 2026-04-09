Assam Assembly elections: 2.1 lakh voters to decide fate of 8 candidates in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Along with other constituencies, voters of the 96 No. Sivasagar Assembly Constituency will participate in the voting process for the 16th Assam Assembly elections to be held today.

A total of 2,10,484 voters (including one third-gender voter) will decide the fate of eight candidates in the constituency. The candidates are BJP's Kushal Duwari, Opposition Alliance's Akhil Gogoi, NDA candidate Prodip Hazarika, AAP's Tapan Gogoi, and Independent candidates Dr. Bhaben Mohan, Rupak Bhuyan, Rajkumar Duarah, and Hemanta Baruah.

The Sivasagar District Administration and the District Election Office have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the poll.

Also Read: Over 2.5 Crore Voters to Decide Fate of 722 Candidates in Assam Polls Tomorrow