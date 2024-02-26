Nagaland: NEIWAC Appeals For The Restoration Of Chennai-Dimapur Train Service

DIMAPUR: The North East India Welfare Association Chennai (NEIWAC) has appealed to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to step in to re-instate the train service between Chennai and Dimapur.

Pastor Wapangtoshi, the president of NEIWAC and Naga Christian Fellowship Chennai (NCF Chennai), submitted a letter, wherein he requested the Tamil Nadu Governor to take action to restore the train service that departed from Chennai and made a stop at Dimapur Railway Station.

Prior to the disruptions inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a direct train service from Chennai to Dimapur which served as a crucial lifeline for numerous people hailing from the Northeastern region, especially Nagaland, Manipur and parts of Assam, residing in and around Chennai.