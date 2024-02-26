Nagaland: NEIWAC Appeals For The Restoration Of Chennai-Dimapur Train Service

DIMAPUR: The North East India Welfare Association Chennai (NEIWAC) has appealed to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to step in to re-instate the train service between Chennai and Dimapur.
Pastor Wapangtoshi, the president of NEIWAC and Naga Christian Fellowship Chennai (NCF Chennai), submitted a letter, wherein he requested the Tamil Nadu Governor to take action to restore the train service that departed from Chennai and made a stop at Dimapur Railway Station.
Prior to the disruptions inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a direct train service from Chennai to Dimapur which served as a crucial lifeline for numerous people hailing from the Northeastern region, especially Nagaland, Manipur and parts of Assam, residing in and around Chennai.
The suspension of this vital service has made it difficult for the Northeastern community, compelling them to opt for other alternatives which are often time-consuming travel options or are an expensive mode of transportation, which many can not afford.
Pastor Wapangtoshi, while speaking on behalf of NEIWAC, stressed upon the significance of restoring the Chennai-Dimapur train service.
He underscored that the resumption of this essential train service would reduce the hardships suffered by the Northeastern residents in Tamil Nadu.
Moreover, this move would also cultivate robust ties between the people of Tamil Nadu and the Northeast.
In addition to it, the restoration would contribute to a more inclusive and harmonious society by enabling easier and more economical travel option, thereby bridging geographical distances and nurturing a sense of unity among diverse communities.
The plea made to Governor Ravi comes as a response to the pressing needs of the Northeastern community, echoing the sentiments of many who have been affected by the absence of the direct train link.