Assam Assembly to Present Four New Bills on Final Day

GUWAHATI: The Autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin its business on Friday with the Question Hour - the vital part of the zero hour when members of the Assembly get an opportunity to grill ministers and grill the government over its policies and performances.

The Question Hour generally sets the course of the day's business, and on this fifth and final day of the Autumn session, it is going to be stormy.

In fact, during this session, enough ruckus was raised on various issues concerning flood management, law and order, and the state's economic policy-that may include the implementation of welfare schemes. Opposition is bound to dwell upon such issues and show the way the government has failed in its performance.

It was reported that four bills are to be moved and debated in today's session:

1. The Assam Right to Public Services Amendment Bill, 2024, shall be moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika.

2. Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta will table the Assam Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

3. The Assam Fixation of Ceiling on Land Holdings Bill, 2024, will be brought up for discussion by Minister Jogen Mohan.

4. Minister Jogen Mohan will also present the Assam Agricultural Land (Regulation of Reclassification and Transfer for Non-Agricultural Purpose) Bill, 2024.

The Autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly began last week on August 22. The Assembly witnessed the tabling of the Presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2024–25. This presentation outlined additional budgetary provisions that the state government requires for various sectors, reflecting the financial adjustments needed for the ongoing fiscal year.

Prior to the session, the state government had notified the Assembly Secretariat that a total of 13 government bills were scheduled to be introduced during the Autumn session. These bills cover a range of issues important to the governance and development of Assam.

Another important piece of legislation passed during this session is the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024. This bill officially abolishes the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act and Rules of 1935, which had been in place for 89 years.

In its place, the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024, was introduced. It is designed to prevent child marriages and eliminate the outdated 'Qazi' system traditionally involved in Muslim marriage registration. The new bill mandates the compulsory registration of Muslim marriages and divorces, thereby bringing them in line with contemporary legal standards and addressing issues related to child marriage, which remains a significant concern in the region.