Manipur: Shocking Twin Blasts Shake UCM Office in Imphal

IMPHAL: Two powerful bombs exploded at the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office in Lamphel, Imphal West, on Thursday evening, raising a storm of panic in the area.

The blasts occurred around 7:45 PM and were targeted at the headquarters of this key civil society organization, which has been at the forefront of Manipur's socio-political landscape.

According to the police, a four-wheeler came up to the UCM office and threw what are believed to be two grenades at the building. One exploded inside the campus while the other went off near the main gate. MERCIFULLY, no injury was caused to anybody. Following the incident, security forces stepped up frisking and checking in and around the Lamphel area to thwart further threats and trace those responsible for the mischievous act.

The incident attracted a quick intervention by senior police officials, including Imphal West Superintendent of Police Ksh Shivakanta, DIG H. Herojit, and IG Themthing Ngasangva, who reached the site immediately to assess the situation.

United Committee Manipur (UCM) is a conglomerate of various civil society groups in Manipur formed on July 3, 2001. It came into being as part of the state-wide agitation against the controversial ceasefire agreement between the Government of India and NSCN (IM). It is in the aftermath of the June 18 incident in 2001 that saw 18 protesters killed while defending the territorial integrity of Manipur that UCM came into being.

The attack on the office of the UCM is not for the first time. Some unidentified people set fire to the same office located in Lamphel on 23 February 2024, and it became a sad reminder of how insecure the operations of civil society organizations were in this state.

So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for this attack.

The forces have also intensified their operation in hill and valley districts of Manipur, with greater emphasis on fringe and vulnerable areas. As of now, 113 persons have been arrested for different types of offenses, the security forces said, reflecting the stern way of enforcement of rules to maintain order and discourage any disrupting element.