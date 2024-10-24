Assam Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee team reviews government projects in Dhubri

A Correspondent

Dhubri: A team of five members from the Assam Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), led by Chairman Nurul Huda, arrived in Dhubri to review the progress of the on going development schemes on Tuesday.

The team comprising legislators, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Kashemi, Karim Uddin Barabhuiya, Bhaben Nath Borah, and Utpal Bora, inspected various government projects in the district. The team visited Gauripur and Golakganj among other places to review the progress of government schemes and interacted with farmers and stakeholders.

In an interaction with media persons, chairman of the committee, Nurul Huda claimed that Congress would win the upcoming bye-election in Samaguri adding that BJP is worried about the outcome.

MLA Karim Uddin Borbhuyan expressed concern over the recent price hike of essential commodities, saying he had never seen such sky rocketing prices of commodities. He urged Chief Minister to intervene to control prices. BJP legislator Utpal Bora claimed that his party would win all the bye-elections. Except in Samaguri, there was no fight in other constituency, he added.

The team conducted a review meeting with district officials at the Dhubri Circuit House which was attended by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath and other senior officials.

