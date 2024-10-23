Congress Leader Priyank Kharge Criticizes BJP's Call for Governor's Intervention

Bengaluru: Congress leader Priyank Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party’s demand for the intervention of Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot in the recent controversy over the withdrawal of several cases related to the Hubbali riot by the Karnataka government.

The Karnataka IT Minister stated that the BJP installed the governor in the state because its leadership is in “doldrums,” aiming to revive the party’s fortunes in Karnataka. He further accused the BJP of similar tactics in Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

“They go cry to a drop of a hat to Mr Modi, Mr Shah or to the governor. What else do they know? Their leadership in the state is in doldrum... That’s why they have deployed the governor to ensure that the BJP is rebuilt in Karnataka. That’s what they have done in Jharkhand, in Tamil Nadu, in Delhi,” Kharge said.

Regarding internal reservations among scheduled castes in the state, Kharge noted that this matter was referred to the state by the Supreme Court and suggested that empirical data is necessary for any effective policy.

He added that the Karnataka government is working to gather this empirical data, as there is currently no census or proper data available.

“Internal reservation is something that the Supreme Court has passed on to the state, saying that there has to be empirical data. We are trying to figure out how we will get empirical data without a census happening and no numbers in front of us at present. It is also a part of our manifesto, so there is no going back on it,” he said.

“Whatever we do, we need to ensure that it stands the test of law. It should not go to court or it should not stay. Ultimately, whatever we need to do, we need to do it permanently, according to the law,” he added.

Commenting on the recent flooding amid rains in Bengaluru, Kharge acknowledged that it has always been an issue for a growing city but emphasised that the government is making efforts to improve the infrastructure.

He mentioned that Rs 30,000 crore has been allocated for the city’s development and that a committee has been formed under the Deputy Chief Minister to identify the civic amenities lacking in industrial and tech hubs.

“This is always a problem with a growing city and we have to improve our infrastructure and we are doing more than enough. When was the last time more than Rs 30,000 crore was given for city development? The BJP did not even have a Bengaluru incharge minister; right now we have that... We have set up a committee under the leadership of the Deputy Chief Minister, where we are going to talk to all tech hubs and industrial parks to see what civic amenities are lacking. The brand Bengaluru was built by us and it will be sustained by us,” he said. (ANI)

