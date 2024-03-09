Assam: Assistance To Small Tea Growers Increased By 82% In Massive Financial Boost

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to Assam's lucrative tea industry, the financial assistance provided to the Tea sector under the ‘Tea Development & Promotion Scheme’ has witnessed an increase of 82% from Rs. 290.81 crores to Rs.528.97 crore for the next 2 fiscal years (2024-25 and 2025-26).
The small tea growers are set to receive a range of incentives and the concerned authorities are mulling to mobilize them into SHGs and FPOs.
In the next 2 financial years, a target to establish 800 SHGs and 330 FPOs has been set with increased assistance of Rs 105.5 crore as compared to 40 SHGs & 8 FPOs that was planned earlier with an assistance of Rs 2.7 Cr.
This move is expected to expand coverage of small tea growers from 1000 to more than 30,000 in the next two years.
The objective of the assistance is to improve the productivity and quality, culminating in greater value addition, which inturn will fetch higher prices for the commodity.
The assistance is aimed towards providing common facilities like field mechanization equipment, leaf carriage vehicles, leaf sheds, pruning machines, mechanical harvesters and storage godowns.
Additionally, the small tea growers are receiving much-needed support so that new mini tea units can be established by SHG/FPO/FPCs for production of Orthodox, Green and Specialty teas to propel small tea growers to climb up the value chain.
Apart from these, vital assistance has also been dedicated to carry out soil testing for individual small growers mobilized through SHGs/FPOs.
Moreover, it is also aimed towards capacity building through Farm Field schools for better extension services and upgrading the skills of small tea growers and educating them on good agricultural practices and efficient tea garden management.