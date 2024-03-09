Assam: Assistance To Small Tea Growers Increased By 82% In Massive Financial Boost

GUWAHATI: In a major boost to Assam's lucrative tea industry, the financial assistance provided to the Tea sector under the ‘Tea Development & Promotion Scheme’ has witnessed an increase of 82% from Rs. 290.81 crores to Rs.528.97 crore for the next 2 fiscal years (2024-25 and 2025-26).

The small tea growers are set to receive a range of incentives and the concerned authorities are mulling to mobilize them into SHGs and FPOs.

In the next 2 financial years, a target to establish 800 SHGs and 330 FPOs has been set with increased assistance of Rs 105.5 crore as compared to 40 SHGs & 8 FPOs that was planned earlier with an assistance of Rs 2.7 Cr.