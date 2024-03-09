BCCI Announces Test Cricket Incentive Of Upto Rs 45 Lakh Per Match

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to push players to prioritize Test cricket and reward consistent performances in the longest format of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the body governing cricket in India, announced a landmark scheme on March 9.

This unique scheme has been named as the "Test Cricket Incentive Scheme", under which, the players of the senior men's team who are consistently playing test cricket will receive additional match fees.

Under its provision, cricketers who play more than 75 percent of the Tests in a season for India will get Rs 45 lakh additional fee per Test match.