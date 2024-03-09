BCCI Announces Test Cricket Incentive Of Upto Rs 45 Lakh Per Match

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to push players to prioritize Test cricket and reward consistent performances in the longest format of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the body governing cricket in India, announced a landmark scheme on March 9.
This unique scheme has been named as the "Test Cricket Incentive Scheme", under which, the players of the senior men's team who are consistently playing test cricket will receive additional match fees.
Under its provision, cricketers who play more than 75 percent of the Tests in a season for India will get Rs 45 lakh additional fee per Test match.
Currently, the BCCI, the richest cricket board in the world, pays Rs 15 lakh to each Test cricketer as their match fee.
The new scheme is effective from the 2022-23 season, meaning the board will hand out arrears to the Test regulars. An additional payout of Rs 40 crore has been sanctioned by the BCCI per season for the scheme.
"I am pleased to announce the initiation of the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in his post on social media.
As per this newly introduced scheme, cricketers who play more than 75 percent of Tests in a season will be rewarded with an additional fee of Rs 45 lakh per match.
Moreover, even those not featuring in the playing XI in the said bracket will get Rs 22.5 lakh as additional match fee per match.
This move comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah urging contracted players to prioritise domestic tournaments, especially the Ranji Trophy.