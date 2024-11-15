Assam: Assistant Sub-Inspector Caught Taking Bribe In Hailakandi, Arrested

HAILAKANDI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Assam received a complaint against Khurshed Ali, the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Abdullapur Patrol Post under Lala Police Station located in Assam's Hailakandi district.

It has been alleged that the cop demanded Rs. 5,000/- from an individual in exchange of giving him relief in a criminal case.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the aforementioned police officer.

Based on the complaint, a team from the Vigilance and Anti- Corruption cell laid a trap today near the Abdullapur Patrol Post.