Assam: Assistant Sub-Inspector Caught Taking Bribe In Hailakandi, Arrested

HAILAKANDI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption, Assam received a complaint against Khurshed Ali, the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Abdullapur Patrol Post under Lala Police Station located in Assam's Hailakandi district.
It has been alleged that the cop demanded Rs. 5,000/- from an individual in exchange of giving him relief in a criminal case.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the aforementioned police officer.
Based on the complaint, a team from the Vigilance and Anti- Corruption cell laid a trap today near the Abdullapur Patrol Post.
ASI Khurshed Ali was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs. 5,000/- as bribe demanded from the complainant. The extracted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.
He has been arrested by the anti-corruption squad after sufficient evidence was found against him. In this regard, a case has been registered against him in ACB Police Station on 15th November, 2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 81/2024 under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Necessary legal follow up actions are underway.
