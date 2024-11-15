SC Demands Asset Details Of Assam Tea Corporation Limited To Settle Dues Of Tea Garden Workers

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court on Thursday instructed the Chairman and Managing Director of Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL) to submit the details of all the properties belonging to ATCL, including both immovable and movable assets.

The apex court is considering the sale of ATCL’s assets to generate funds for settling the outstanding dues of approximately Rs 70 crore owed to the state-owned corporation’s employees.

The Court had earlier ordered Assam’s Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, to appear in person on November 14 and provide an explanation for the state’s inability to clear the outstanding payments.

The order came amid an ongoing contempt petition dating back to 2012, which concerns unpaid wages and allowances for ATCL workers.