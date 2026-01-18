Assam: Associate professor of Dikhowmukh College Prasanta Dutta passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Prasanta Dutta (Jitu), a resident of Gaurisagar and Professor and Head of Political Science Department, Dikhowmukh College, Sivasagar district, passed away at Tulip Mediworld private hospital in Guwahati at 9:38 pm on Thursday. He was 57. Dutta had been in critical condition for the past month and a half after suffering from high blood pressure. His body was brought from Guwahati to his Gaurisagar residence on Friday morning. His untimely demise has cast a pall of gloom in the entire Gaurisagar and Dikhowmukh area. In a gloomy atmosphere, a shradhanjali function was held, anchored by senior journalist Rajib Dutta.

Thereafter Prasanta Dutta’s body was taken to his workplace at Dikhowmukh College where college teachers’ groups, students’ union alumni associations, college employees’ associations, Political Science Department, Sivasagar Zilla Xahitya Xabha and Dikhowmukh Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Dikhowmukh Press Club, and Dikhowmukh Anchalik Chatra Santha paid rich tributes to him. Late Dutta is survived by his mother, wife, a son, three brothers, and many other relatives.

