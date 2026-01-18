Assam: Ideal mother Labanya Choudhury passes away in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Labanya Choudhury, a devout, disciplined woman and an exemplary mother residing in New Colony, Ward No.7 of Mangaldai town, passed away on Thursday at midnight at her residence due to old age-related causes. She was 89.

Labanya Choudhury, the wife of the Late Lohit Chandra Choudhury who was a member of the Chapai Mouza’s Mouzadar family and the retired principal of Mangaldai Government Higher Secondary School, fulfilled the role of an ideal mother. She made immense sacrifices to educate her children to the highest levels, enabling one son and three daughters to become doctors, and one daughter to establish herself as a college teacher.

At the time of her passing, she leaves behind her son Dr Dilip Choudhury and two daughters. She was also the mother-in-law of eminent lawyer Late Niloy Kumar Dutta.

