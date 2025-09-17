Assam Association Chennai celebrates Janmashtami with cultural fervour

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Assam Association Chennai (AAC) celebrated the auspicious festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami with devotion, joy, and cultural vibrancy at Assam Bhavan, Pallikaranai, Chennai. This year’s main highlight was the enthusiastic participation of children, who took centre stage in a series of soulful presentations of Assamese naam, under the guidance of Youth and Kids Development committee, AAC and a play based on Lord Krishna’s incarnation.

The programme included prayers, Kirtan path, naam by elders led by Gautam Kumar Bailung, naam by ladies led by Bornali Bailung, naam by children presented under the guidance of Mowkunhi Baruah, a theatrical drama on the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, ‘Narasimha Avatar,’ prepared and directed by Brindabon Bordoloi and the traditional Bhog prepared and offered by AAC.

It is also noteworthy that this year AAC organized Bhado mohiya naam for the first time on every Sunday of the month of Bhado. Assamese families have been gathering every Sunday since the very beginning of the month at the premises of Assam Bhavan, joining in with prayers, naam, and to uphold this spiritual tradition.

While most parts of India observed Janmashtami on August 16, Assamese tradition celebrates it on Ashtami tithi of auspicious Assamese month of Bhado, following the Assamese lunar calendar.

