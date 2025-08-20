Hare Krishna Movement Guwahati marks 15th Sri Krishna Janmashtami

Guwahati: The Hare Krishna Movement Guwahati concluded its three-day grand celebration of the 15th Sri Krishna Janmashtami with spiritual fervour and mass participation from August 15 to August 17. The festival also commemorated the 129th Vyasa Puja of Vishwaguru Srila Prabhupada, Founder-Acharya of the Hare Krishna Movement.

The celebrations began on August 15 with Laddu Gopal Abhishekam at Ambiance Banquet, Zoo Road, where devotees gathered for abhishekam rituals, devotional bhajans, kirtans, enlightening discourses, and grand prasadam distribution.

On August 16, Sri Krishna Janmashtami was observed at the Hare Krishna Mandir with a special abhisheka of Their Lordships Sri Sri Radha Shyamsundar. Devotees offered 108 items of devotion and the traditional Chappan Bhog. Thousands of visitors relished free prasadam. The occasion was graced by the Governor of Assam, Laxman Prasad Acharya, who participated in the rituals and sought divine blessings.

Among the special highlights of the festival were the Hari Naam Mandap, where devotees from 48 villages of Kamrup collectively chanted over one crore Hari Naams, and cultural showcases featuring devotional art forms. Continuing its mission of compassion, the movement also organized large-scale Anna Daan, serving thousands of devotees sanctified meals daily under the pledge that “No one within a 10-mile radius of our temple should ever go hungry,” said a press release.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati Launches MTech Program for WRD Engineers

Also Watch: