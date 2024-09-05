Assam: ATASU Demands Removal of Suspected Individuals Employed at Brick Kilns

Mariani: The All Tai Ahom Student’s Union has taken note of the people being engaged in various works at the brick kilns of the region and demanded that proper action be taken to remove them immediately. The members also asked businesses to ensure that their signboards be written in Assamese.

The members of the All Tai Ahom Students' Union Naksari Regional Committee have urged the owners of approximately 10 brick kilns in Naksari to refrain from employing suspected individuals as labourers. The organisation has imposed a five-day deadline for business owners in Naksari to both offer employment opportunities to local youth and to replace signboards in other languages with those written in Assamese.

They also mentioned that more than 10 percent of the land belonging to the local people of Naksari has already been acquired by non-Assamese businessmen. The organisation has also urged the Assamese people of the region to refrain from selling their land and ensure that land rights remain with the local people.

Meanwhile, the Lakhimpur district unit of Asomiya Yuva Mancha (AYM) has demanded to use of the Assamese language on the signboards of governmental, non-governmental offices, schools, social institutions, commercial establishments of Lakhimpur district.

In this connection, the organization submitted separate memoranda to the Lakhimpur District Commissioner and Chairperson of North Lakhimpur Municipal Board on Saturday. In the memoranda, signed by AYM central committee secretary Anupam Saikia, Lakhimpur district committee secretary Bikash Bhumij said that the organization had initiated several protest programmes in the district to demand the use of the Assamese language in the signboards, banners, posters etc. of governmental, non-governmental offices, schools, social institutions, commercial establishments of Lakhimpur district. “After that, though most of such establishments have used the Assamese language on their signboards, some of the commercial establishments of the district are still neglecting it,” the memoranda said.