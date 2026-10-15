Assam: ATASU protest at Gaurisagar for preservation of Namdang Sila Saku

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Sivasagar Sub-Division Committee, on Wednesday staged a massive protest demanding the immediate preservation and beautification of the historic Namdang Sila Saku (Namdang Stone Bridge), alleging prolonged neglect by the State Government and the archaeological authorities.

As part of the agitation, ATASU activists carried symbolic funeral biers representing the Assam Government and the Archaeological Department before blocking National Highway 37 near the Namdang Stone Bridge. The highway blockade led to long queues of heavy and light vehicles on both sides of the road, disrupting traffic for several hours.

The protesters alleged that despite repeated appeals to the Archaeological Department and the Sivasagar district administration, no concrete steps have been taken to conserve the centuries-old stone bridge, which they said is on the verge of deterioration due to a lack of maintenance and preservation.

Raising slogans against the State Government, the district administration, and the archaeological authorities, the demonstrators accused the government of ignoring one of Assam’s most significant historical monuments. They also criticised Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, alleging that no meaningful efforts had been made for the bridge’s protection. ATASU further alleged that the condition of the bridge worsened after excavation work carried out in the Namdang river during flood management operations in the Rupohi Jerenga area.

During the protest, ATASU leaders submitted a memorandum addressed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through Richa Napen, Circle Officer of Amguri, outlining their demands for the protection of the heritage structure.

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