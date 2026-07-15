ST Status Row Intensifies: Opposition Walks Out, ATASU Renews Demand for Six Assam Ethnic Groups

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The opposition Congress and the Raijor Dal staged a walkout from the Assembly today over the 'dillydally' tactics adopted by the government on the issue of according ST status to six ethnic communities - Tai Ahoms, Chutias, Koch-Rajbongshis, Morans, Mataks and the Tea Tribes.

Leader of Opposition Wajed Ali Choudhury raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly. He stated that the government has kept the six ethnic communities in a state of uncertainty regarding this issue for many years. "When the election comes near, the government shows some agility for granting ST status to these communities. However, after the election, the government sits tight; only be agile in the run-up to the next election," he said.

In his reply, Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu said, "The state government formed a group of ministers (GoM) that has already submitted its report that created another ST category, ST Valley, so as not to infringe upon the two existing ST quotas - ST (P) and ST (H). The report was placed in the Assembly in the last government. However, the Morans and Mataks sought some changes in their respective histories. The government has changed the histories of the Morans and Mataks, and the chief minister has approved them. Now, the government will send the GoM report to the central government for consideration."

The opposition, dissatisfied with the minister's response, sought a definitive answer from the government regarding the timeline for granting ST status to the six ethnic groups. They later staged a walkout.

On the other hand, the All Tai Ahom Students' Union (ATASU) celebrated its 38th foundation day in New Delhi. The central theme of the foundation day speech was 'the crucial, long-pending demand for the ST categorisation of six indigenous communities of Assam'. Speaking patiently on the issue, successive speakers and guest dignitaries urged the central government to expedite the constitutional process of granting ST status. They highlighted that tribalisation is essential for protecting the land rights, political representation and cultural identity of these communities against shifting demographic realities.

Making a major milestone for the organisation, ATASU's central committee officially announced that it would host this year's Lachit Divas in New Delhi. By organizing this national event in New Delhi, ATASU aims to project the heroism of Lachit Barphukan onto the national stage.

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