Assam: ATASU protests MLA’s remark on Bangladeshi Mias, demands apology

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU) has strongly reacted the statement of Goalpara West MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal saying that no one can drive away a single Bangladeshi Miya from Upper Assam. The ATASU, while burning the effigy of the controversial MLA at Tinsukia, declared that the activists of the union have chalked out various programme at Sibsagar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Charaideu, and Golaghat on Sunday. They have also restricted entry of the MLA in Upper Assam. The ATASU Central President Milan Buragohain was present at the protest.

In a press statement by Chow Nayan Buragohain and Chow Saumerjit Konwar, president and secretary of the Tinsukia District Committee of ATASU called upon all indigenous Muslims living in Assam to support their agitation to expel illegal Bangladeshi settlers. Such anti-Assamese people will discredit the indigenous Muslims in Assam and tarnish brotherly relationships. They demanded that the Chief Minister and the Speaker of the Assembly take proper action against the controversial MLA. The ATASU made it clear that Abdur Rashid Mandal must admit his mistake and apologize to the people of Upper Assam in the middle of the Assembly session, and his ban on entry to Upper Assam will be lifted only after he supports and joins illegal Bangladeshi expel programmes, a statement of the ATASU said.

