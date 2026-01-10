Assam: ATASU seeks action to protect historic Jerenga Pathar and Pahu Garh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Sivasagar sub-divisional committee, on Friday submitted a memorandum to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar, expressing serious concern over alleged illegal earth excavation at the historic Jerenga Pathar, a site closely associated with the memory of Joymoti Konwari, a symbol of sacrifice and courage of the Assamese people.

In the memorandum, ATASU alleged that a section of land mafias had been carrying out illegal soil extraction at Jerenga Pathar for a long period. The organization described the activity as highly condemnable and unfortunate, stating that it poses a grave threat to the historical importance of the site, the environment, and public safety.

The students’ body asserted that Jerenga Pathar was not merely a geographical location but a symbol of Assamese history, sacrifice and pride. ATASU expressed strong dissatisfaction over the ongoing illegal activities at such a sacred and nationally important heritage site.

The memorandum also highlighted another concern, alleging that miscreants have been hunting migratory birds and catching fish at the historic Pahu Garh area. ATASU demanded immediate and stringent action to stop such activities.

Placing a set of six demands before the district administration through the memorandum signed by President Bimal Phukan, Working President Jeet Rajkonwar, and joint secretaries Suraj Gogoi and Lakshyadeep Borgohain, ATASU urged immediate intervention. The demands include the immediate stoppage of illegal earth excavation at Jerenga Pathar, a thorough investigation into the matter, and strict legal action against the land mafias involved. The organization further demanded investigation and exemplary punishment if any administrative officials or staff are found to be involved.

Other demands include ensuring permanent surveillance to protect the historic site, strengthening administrative mechanisms to prevent such illegal activities in future, and the immediate imposition of Section 144 by the district administration at Pahu Garh to prevent the destruction of migratory birds and aquatic life in the name of fishing.

Copies of the memorandum were also sent to Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah.

