Assam: ATTSA and AASAA committee submit two memoranda in Demow

DEMOW: The Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow Branch, and All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar District Committee, alleged that under Demow development block in Kharahat Gaon Panchayat, an anomaly took place in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana house.

Regarding it, the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, and All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar district committee submits two separate memoranda to the District Commissioner of Sivasagar district on July 18.

In the memorandum, they stated that in Sivasagar district under Demow Revenue Circle and Demow Development Block, a resident of Kharahat Gaon Panchayat, named Babul Tanti, a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme, was allotted. But after some days, Babul Tanti died. Babul Tanti’s mother and a family are there. They stated that after Babul Tanti’s death, his mother, his family, and his relatives did not get the house. In the memorandum, they alleged that for the construction of the house in the name of Babul Tanti with the money supplied by the government for the PMAY scheme was credited to the Babul Tanti’s bank account, but it was already debited.

They stated that it is mysterious how the deceased person’s money was debited from the bank, which is a matter of concern. In the memorandum, they demanded that within 15 days, a proper departmental inquiry into the incident be done and proper steps should be taken.

