ATTSA Activists Block Borphukan Road, Demand Urgent Construction of Iron Bridge in Dekhari

DEMOW: The activists of All Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), Dekhari sub-branch and in association with Dekhari, Rangragia, Bezapathar, and the people of Dhemechi, blocked the Borphukan road in Dekhari on Tuesday demanding construction of an iron bridge. The people who used to travel through the one and only iron bridge which is on Borphukan road in Dekhari is currently in a dilapidated condition. The protesters demanded the concerned authority to construct the bridge at the earliest. They alleged that the bridge has been in a dilapidated condition for almost two years and the concerned authority has not shown any kind of importance. They further alleged that the negligence of the local MLA.

