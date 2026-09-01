Assam: ATTSA Bokakhat stages protest demanding justice for Deepa Gwala

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat branch of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) on Monday staged a protest demanding justice in connection with the death of a woman during childbirth at the Shaheed Kamala Miri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat two months ago.

Deepa Gwala, a woman from Diffloo tea estate, died while undergoing surgery at the hospital two months ago. Her family had alleged that the doctors were responsible for her death.

Even after two months, the family of Deepa Gwala has reportedly received neither compensation nor justice. In protest, office-bearers and members of the ATTSA Bokakhat branch, along with representatives of the Kaziranga sub-branch, Numaligarh sub-branch, and Central-East Kaziranga unit, staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Bokakhat Co-District Commissioner.

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