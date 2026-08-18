Chirang Erupts in Protest as Bodo Organisations Demand Justice in Minor’s Alleged Rape Case

Chirang: Several Bodo organisations staged a three-hour sit-in protest at Kajalgaon in Chirang district on Tuesday, demanding justice for a minor tribal girl who was allegedly gang-raped by three youths.

The protest was jointly organised by the Chirang district and central committees of BONSU and was led by its president Briten Islary. Protesters strongly condemned the alleged crime and called for a swift and impartial investigation into the case.

The organisations demanded that the case be tried through a Fast Track Court and that all applicable provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, be invoked wherever legally applicable.

The protesters also sought stringent punishment for those found guilty under the law. They further urged the Chirang district administration and the Assam government to ensure the safety, privacy, dignity, legal support and rehabilitation of the minor survivor and her family.

The protest comes amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged gang raped of a Class 10 student in Kajalgaon on July 24.

According to the investigation, one of the accused, 20-year-old Nasirul Sheikh of Bartalowa village, allegedly took the minor to a rented house in Chatipur after luring her to Kajalgaon. Sheikh, along with two other accused, identified as 25-year-old Pir Mohammad and 19-year-old Harunul Hassen, allegedly committed the crime.

On Monday, Sheikh was injured in police firing after he allegedly attacked a constable and attempted to flee while being taken to the site as part of the crime-scene reconstruction.

The three accused are currently under investigation in connection with the case. The protesting organisations have called for strict legal action against all those found responsible and reiterated their demand for speedy justice for the survivor.

The protesters said their three-hour demonstration was aimed at sending a clear message that justice for the minor survivor must remain the priority.