Assam: ATTSA rally demands land rights and wage hike for tea workers

Our Bureau

NAZIRA/Demow: Demanding an early resolution of the long-pending issues of tea workers, the Nazira branch of the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA), following the directives of its central committee, organised a protest rally and sit-in demonstration in Nazira and demow on Thursday. More than 200 ATTSA activists took part in the protest. The rally started from the premises of the Nazira branch office of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha and proceeded through the streets of Nazira before reaching the office of the Nazira Co-District Commissioner. The protesters staged a sit-in in front of the office, raising slogans in support of the rights and demands of the tea workers.

The major demands raised by the organisation included the immediate distribution of permanent land pattas to tea workers who have been residing in labour lines and residential areas of tea gardens for generations; granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the tea community in accordance with constitutional provisions to ensure their social, educational, and political safeguards; and a substantial increase in the daily wages of tea workers in accordance with the provisions and principles of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, ensuring fair and dignified remuneration.