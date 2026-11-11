Assam: Tea Garden Workers Stage Protest at Baghjan Tea Estate

Guwahati: Hundreds of tea garden workers, including a large number of women, staged a two-hour protest outside the factory gate of Baghjan Tea Estate in Tinsukia district on 11th November , demanding land rights, higher daily wages and the resolution of other long-pending issues affecting the tea tribes community.

The protest was organised by the Baghjan–Dighaltarang sub-branch committee of the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA), along with its affiliated primary units and tea garden workers. The protesters urged the state government to expedite the process of granting periodic land pattas for residential plots on which tea workers and their families have been living for generations.

Addressing the gathering, Irot Tanti, president of the ATTSA Doomdooma regional committee, said the protest aimed to highlight the longstanding demands and pressing concerns of the community. He called for concrete steps to safeguard workers’ land rights and improve their economic and living conditions.

Apart from residential land rights, the protestors demanded an increase in daily wages and raised several other unresolved issues concerning the livelihood and welfare of tea garden workers.

Among those present were Roni Majhi, assistant secretary of the ATTSA Doomdooma regional committee; Hem Chandra Bag, sports secretary of the Tinsukia district committee; Jiten Mahato, president of the Baghjan–Dighaltarang sub-branch committee; and Rishav Tanti, secretary of the same committee. Several other ATTSA activists and tea garden workers also participated in the demonstration.