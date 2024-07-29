Assam: ATTSA stages sit-in demands solution to Tea estate workers woes in Lakhimpur

A Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR: The Assam Tea Tribe Students’ Association (ATTSA) Lakhimpur district committee staged a three-hour-long sit-in in North Lakhimpur demanding solutions to the multiple problems of the tea tribe people and tea workers. Since its inception, the organization has been strongly demanding the government and the tea companies work for the uplift of the tea tribe by taking various measures.

On Saturday, the members of the organization staged the protest programme in front of the office of the Manager, Koylamari Tea Estate, despite the scorching heat. After the demonstration, the organization submitted a memorandum to the Manager of the Tea Estate with demands to provide proper doctors in the tea estate hospital, to take measures to reconstruct the dilapidated houses inhabited by the tea workers, to provide quality medical services, to improve the infrastructure of schools run by the authorities, and to provide teachers in proportion to the number of students. The organization also demanded the release of PF, gratuity, and family pension within three months after the deletion of the names of the workers and the construction of toilets in the tea estate for the convenience of the women workers. The ATTSA central committee assistant general secretary Sunil Tirky, Lakhimpur district committee president Bikram Tasa, and secretary-in-charge Sumit Badi were present at the protest programme.

