ATTSA Forms New Sub-Branch Committee for Assam Tea Tribes Women Association in Thowra

DEMOW: The secretary of Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch, Biswanath Nag, on Thursday stated that the Assam Tea Tribes Women Association (ATTWA), Demow regional is under Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Demow branch. Under the patronage of the Assam Tea Tribes Students Association (ATTSA), Thowra sub-branch, in Thowra Tea Estate Labour Binudan Kendra, the Assam Tea Tribes Women Association (ATTWA), Thowra sub-branch committee was formed on Thursday.

Biswanath Nag presided over the representative meeting. The joint secretary of ATTWA Central, Priya Sahu, gave the welcome speech. The secretary of Assam Tea Tribes Women Association (ATTWA), Demow Branch, Pubali Rajgarh gave her valuable speech. Priyanka Rajbonshi was selected as the president, and Nomi Sundi was selected as the secretary of the 36-member Assam Tea Tribes Women Association (ATTWA), Thowra sub-branch committee.

