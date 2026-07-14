Assam: Atul Bora, Dhiraj Gowala hold talks to resolve Kaziranga land dispute

Atul Bora said 22 affected families have received the first instalment of the rehabilitation package and announced plans for a Tea Tribe Cultural Centre and a Hyatt hotel on the disputed land, while assuring a dialogue-based resolution.

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Amid the tense situation surrounding the land dispute at Ingle Pathar, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Dhiraj Gowala and Bokakhat MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora visited Kaziranga on Saturday to assess the overall situation. The two leaders held discussions with representatives of various organisations, locals, and other stakeholders.

Speaking to the media, Minister Atul Bora said that the issue had already been discussed with tea tribe organisations in the presence of the chief minister. He stated that the government has decided to provide each affected family with a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and a small plot of land. According to him, 22 affected families have already received the first instalment of Rs 3 lakh each.

Atul Bora further alleged that although most of the affected families had accepted the government's rehabilitation package, a few individuals were trying to divert the issue for personal interests. He said that the government was committed to resolving the matter permanently through dialogue.

Meanwhile, no official announcement regarding the resolution of the dispute was made after the meeting.

Minister Bora also announced that out of the disputed land, 30 bighas will be allocated for a Tea Tribe Cultural Centre, while the remaining 30 bighas will be used for the construction of a Hyatt Hotel. He added that the Assam Government has introduced several ambitious initiatives, including granting land ownership rights (land pattas), to address the long-standing demands of tea tribe workers over the past 200 years.

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