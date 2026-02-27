Assam: Atul Bora visits Project Site for Birangana Sati Sadhani Kalakshetra

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Government of Assam has moved forward with plans to establish the Birangana Sati Sadhani Kalakshetra at Kamargaon under the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency. The project will be implemented on approximately 42 bighas of land near Uroniyahatu in Kamargaon, and official work has already begun.

On Wednesday, the constituency's MLA and Cabinet Minister Atul Bora visited the project site and reviewed the progress of the work. After the visit, he stated that in the pages of Assam's history, the sacrifice, patriotism, and bravery of the revered Sati Sadhani remained eternally etched as a shining example of the courage and valour of Assamese women.

